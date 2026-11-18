In 2027, spending on the needs of Armenia's Ministry of Defense will amount to 616 billion drams (about $1.71 billion), which is 53 billion drams ($147.2 million) more than the 2026 figure.

This was stated by the republic's Minister of Finance, Vahe Hovhannisyan, during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2027 in parliament, Armenian media report.

According to the head of the Ministry of Finance, the additional allocations will be directed toward strengthening the country's defense capability, developing military infrastructure, and providing logistical support for the Armed Forces.

Note that in 2026 Armenia's defense budget amounted to 563 billion drams (about $1.46 billion). Overall, the draft of the country's main financial document for 2027 envisages revenues of 3.6 trillion drams with expenditures at the level of 4.07 trillion drams.