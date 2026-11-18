In some people who have had COVID-19, problems with their sense of smell can persist even five years after infection.

That conclusion was reached by researchers from Virginia Commonwealth University (USA), who studied the long-term consequences of coronavirus infection.

As 1news.az reports with reference to BAKU.WS, as part of the study, specialists analyzed data from more than two thousand people who developed a smell disorder after having COVID-19. Information about the participants was collected in a national patient database.

The first results of the observations showed that two years after infection, 38% of the study participants were able to fully restore their sense of smell. Another 54% reported a partial improvement in their ability to distinguish odors. At the same time, in 7% of respondents, the sense of smell did not return or their condition worsened over time.

Subsequently, the positive trend continued, but not everyone achieved a full recovery. According to the researchers, by last year the share of patients whose sense of smell had returned reached 44%, while in 48% it was only partially restored. Another 7% of participants were still experiencing problems with the perception of odors or reported a worsening of their condition.

The scientists paid separate attention to the influence of age on the recovery process. It turned out that among participants under 40 years of age, the sense of smell fully returned in 62%. In the older age group, a similar result was recorded in only 34% of those examined. The researchers suggest that this difference may be related to the age-related decline in the ability of the cells of the olfactory system to regenerate.

As one of the ways to restore olfactory function, specialists are considering special training based on regular exposure to various odors. It is assumed that systematic stimulation helps activate the nerve pathways responsible for the perception of smells.

The authors of the study note that prolonged loss of smell remains one of the problems faced by those who have had coronavirus infection. The results obtained, in their opinion, indicate the need for further research and the development of more effective methods of treating this disorder.