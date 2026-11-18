Funds received for the entry of vehicles into paid traffic zones in Baku will be directed to the state budget.

As 1news.az reports, the corresponding changes are provided for by amendments to the law "On Motor Roads," which were considered at today's session of the Milli Majlis.

According to the proposed changes, the territories of paid traffic zones within the administrative boundaries of Baku, as well as the amount of the entry fee for them, will be determined by an authorized body or entity designated by the relevant executive authority. At the same time, all revenues from vehicle entry payments will be credited directly to the state budget.

The bill also provides for a mechanism for financing regular passenger transportation by motor transport. In particular, subsidies to carriers providing such services will be granted taking into account the distance actually traveled. The financing of the corresponding payments will be carried out at the expense of state budget funds in the manner established by the authorized body or entity.

After the discussion, the submitted amendments were put to a vote and adopted by the deputies in the first reading.