Germany views Azerbaijan as an indispensable pillar of its energy economy and intends to substantively expand the partnership in this area.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at a joint briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, 1news.az reports.

Thanking Baku for reliable and successful cooperation on energy supply issues, Wadephul noted that the sides discussed in detail the prospects for further deepening ties.

In addition, the head of the German foreign policy agency pointed to the need to form a bilateral economic council as soon as possible. According to him, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche will join this work, and he intends to instruct her to establish an active dialogue with the relevant Azerbaijani agency.