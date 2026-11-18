Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting today in Islamabad with the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev, on the sidelines of the 30th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

As 1news.az reports citing Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's support for CICA's activities and the organization's efforts to strengthen peace, security and stability in Asia through dialogue and confidence-building measures. He also welcomed the successful holding of the 7th CICA Summit in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The Secretary General commended Pakistan's efforts and constructive role in promoting dialogue and de-escalation. He also thanked the Pakistani side for its hospitality and for organizing the 30th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued engagement and cooperation within CICA to achieve shared objectives of regional peace and prosperity.