Israel will retain control over security zones in the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon and Syria indefinitely due to persisting threats.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz made this statement.

"Israel will not leave the security zones and will not change their boundaries until the elimination of [the Palestinian radical movement] Hamas and the completion of the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, the full disarmament of [the Lebanese Shiite movement] Hezbollah throughout the territory of Lebanon and the removal of all jihadist threats from Syria," said Katz, whose remarks were circulated by his press service. In addition, the head of the Israeli Defense Ministry threatened that any attack by Hamas, Hezbollah or Syrian jihadists would lead to Israel taking control of additional territories in the respective areas.

During 2026, Katz has repeatedly made similar statements. No details explaining the reason for this statement were provided.

Source: TASS