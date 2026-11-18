Spanish soccer club Real Madrid has extended its contract with Turkey national team midfielder Arda Guler.

The club's press service reported this.

The new agreement runs until June 30, 2032.

Guler is 21 years old and has played for Real Madrid since 2023. The midfielder has 126 games for the team, in which he scored 22 goals and provided 32 assists. With the club, he has won the Champions League, the Spanish championship, the UEFA Super Cup, as well as the Intercontinental Cup (2024).

With the Turkey national team, Guler has played 38 matches, in which he scored 8 goals and provided 10 assists.