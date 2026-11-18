The Armenian authorities do not rule out the possibility of appealing to the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) over the restrictions imposed by Russia on supplies of a number of Armenian goods.

This was stated by the republic's Minister of Economy, Gevorg Papoyan, answering questions from journalists in parliament, Armenian media report.

According to the head of the ministry, Yerevan intends to initiate a discussion of this issue at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) only after securing a guarantee of support for its position from its partners in the union.

At the same time, the minister refrained from commenting on the reasons for yet another postponement of the consideration of this issue within the bloc's commissions.

"We are doing everything possible for positive news to appear in the near future," Papoyan emphasized, adding that, if necessary, the Armenian side is ready to make use of the EAEU's judicial mechanisms as well.

Let us note that in recent months Rosselkhoznadzor and Rospotrebnadzor have repeatedly introduced temporary bans and tightened phytosanitary and veterinary controls on agricultural products, dairy goods, and cognac spirits from Armenia.