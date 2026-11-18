Former Spain national team midfielder Juan Mata has ended his career at the age of 38.

He announced this on Instagram (owned by Meta, a company recognized as extremist and banned in Russia).

"Sometimes loving means letting go. Thank you, football," Mata wrote, posting a video in which he hangs his boots on a nail.

Mata's last club was Melbourne Victory, where he played from 2025.

The Spaniard also played for Real Madrid's second team, Valencia, Chelsea, Manchester United, Galatasaray, Japan's Vissel Kobe and Western Sydney Wanderers.

With Chelsea, Mata won the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Europa League; with Manchester United, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Community Shield and the Europa League; with Galatasaray, the Turkish championship; and with Vissel Kobe, the Japanese championship.

With the Spain national team, Mata became a world champion (2010) and a European champion (2012). He played 41 matches for the national team and scored 10 goals.