The leaders of Russia, the United States and China, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, briefly spoke "on their feet" at a gala reception for guests of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

This was reported by RIA Novosti. The leaders shook hands and briefly spoke on their feet.

Russia has no incredible expectations for the upcoming meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States and China, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the press secretary of the Russian head of state, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier.

"We have no incredible expectations. We have pragmatic expectations," the Kremlin representative noted.

As Peskov pointed out, Moscow expects that the meeting will feature a good exchange of views on an agreed range of issues, as well as on others that the leaders deem necessary to touch upon.