A dangerous drug-resistant "superbug" is rapidly spreading in hospitals across Europe.

This was reported by the publication Politico, citing reports from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

According to its information, from 2019 to 2025 the number of cases of patients infected with treatment-resistant strains of the bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae rose by 72%. Some strains show absolute resistance to nearly all antibiotics, including the newest ones. The bacterium often affects the lungs, causing pneumonia, but it can also provoke diseases of other organs. The mortality rate from illnesses caused by strains of this bacterium is around 40-70%, Politico specifies.

The ECDC stated that preventing the spread of the infection requires strict observance of sanitary standards, such as the use of personal protective equipment and the disinfection of premises. According to the organization's representative Christian Giske, the spread of drug-resistant bacteria poses a "serious threat to the healthcare system." About 35,000 people in EU countries, Norway and Iceland die annually from diseases caused by these bacteria. In 2025, European doctors managed to achieve certain success in the fight against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, but the task of containing the spread of Klebsiella pneumoniae is so far proving more difficult, Giske added.