An American forensic medical expert has suggested that financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in a prison cell in 2019, may have been the victim of a murder rather than having taken his own life.

This opinion was expressed by Professor Michael Freeman, who studied the forensic examination materials and documents related to the circumstances of Epstein's death.

According to the specialist, the nature of the injuries may indicate that the financier was strangled. In particular, Freeman suggested that a garrote could have been used for this, applied to the neck from behind. At the same time, the expert emphasized that he did not personally examine the body and based his conclusions solely on the documents he studied.

At the same time, the official conclusion of the forensic medical examination conducted after Epstein's death does not confirm this version. The specialist who performed the autopsy concluded that the injuries found were consistent with the mechanism of suicide. In his assessment, the body also lacked the characteristic signs of a struggle that could have indicated resistance to an attacker.

Recall that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on August 10, 2019, in a cell at a correctional facility in New York. At that time, the 66-year-old financier was in custody awaiting trial on charges of the sexual exploitation of minors. Epstein was known for his connections with representatives of the political and business elite of the United States, Great Britain, and other countries, including with Donald Trump.

New York's then chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson, who oversaw the determination of the cause of death, previously confirmed the conclusion of suicide. She stated that the cause of death was hanging, and its manner was classified as suicide.

Source: BBC