Officers of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been in Athens since last week in order to investigate complaints about the actions of former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.

This was reported by the Greek television channel Skai.

According to available information, the role of lobbyist Christos Marafatsos from the former ambassador's circle is being examined, as well as Guilfoyle's contacts and her alleged arrangements with the construction and energy group Aktor. It is not yet known when the FBI representatives will conclude their activities and return to the United States.

Guilfoyle has found herself at the center of an investigation that Democrats plan to conduct into the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the television channel writes. Congressman Robert Garcia, in his letter to the former ambassador, calls on her to preserve documents relating to accusations of serving private interests in exchange for financial or other benefits during her time in office, the channel notes. In this letter, the Democrats point to information that, prior to her confirmation by the Senate, the U.S. ambassador to Greece allegedly extorted $100,000 from a Republican donor in order to provide him with access to high-ranking officials of the Trump administration, with the prospect of receiving up to another $1 million.

The same letter also claims that Guilfoyle tried to use her position as ambassador for personal financial gain. In particular, the Democrats refer to assertions that Guilfoyle stated that her travels were financed by two wealthy Greek businessmen with whom she had close ties. The Democrats also refer to publications stating that the American ambassador established close cooperation with a lobbyist for the Greek construction and energy group Aktor and subsequently allegedly repeatedly pressured the governments of Balkan countries with the aim of transferring projects to this group, the channel notes.

Guilfoyle left the post of ambassador in October after working in Athens for a little less than a year. Guilfoyle was a political appointee, not a career diplomat. Previously, she worked at the Fox News television channel. Guilfoyle was the wife of the current governor of the state of California, Gavin Newsom, when he held the seat of mayor of San Francisco, and she was engaged to the son of U.S. President Donald Trump Jr., but their wedding did not take place.

Source: TASS