Progress on the issue of missing persons could become an important element in strengthening mutual trust between Yerevan and Baku.

This was stated by Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan at an international conference on the topic "The fate of missing persons: humanitarian dialogue and cooperation," Sputnik Armenia reports.

"There is a new reality in our region now. Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan creates an opportunity not only to overcome political problems and security issues, but also to develop new approaches to humanitarian matters," he said.

"Armenia is ready to continue efforts to clarify the fates of missing persons and to resolve the problems of these people's families," he concluded.

Earlier, Pashinyan stated that about 1,000 people are listed as missing, 777 of them since the 1990s.

According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee, published on September 8, 2026, 191 people are considered missing after the 44-day war in Karabakh, of whom 172 are military personnel and 19 are civilians.