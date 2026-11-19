Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the opposition forces seeking to force his departure could be offered a simple deal.

To that end, in his words, the opposition simply has to agree to hold a referendum on the draft of the new Constitution.

"If the people vote against it, then I leave. So to speak, 'we surrender.' If they vote in favor, then we adopt the Constitution, make peace institutional, open TRIPP, carry out the delimitation of difficult sections of the border, and then I also leave," the prime minister said during a government question time in the Armenian parliament, Sputnik Armenia reports.

According to him, it would be strange if the opposition did not agree to resolve the problem in this way, but if the issue is artificially dragged out, then the "bulldozer" of snap elections must be set in motion, and as a result of those elections neither of the two current opposition forces should make it into parliament, the Armenian prime minister stated.

"So if you don't remove me, I will remove you," the head of the Armenian government threatened.

In this connection, opposition representatives stated that in the current parliament Pashinyan does not have the constitutional majority he had hoped for, and therefore he cannot adopt the new basic law with the votes of the ruling party's deputies and will be forced to seek a nationwide referendum.

Earlier, Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan stated that the draft of the new Constitution must in any case be adopted in a referendum, and noted that the text will be published before the end of the month.