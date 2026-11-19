Apollo Tyres Ltd has signed a distribution agreement with tyre retailer and service provider Radius to introduce the Vredestein brand to Azerbaijan.

The agreement establishes Radius as authorised distribution partner for Vredestein passenger car, agricultural and commercial van tyres.

Radius operates a multi-brand tyre retail and servicing business, serving private car owners and corporate customers through retail and service locations, including facilities in Baku and Ganja, a distribution centre and its online platform. Two additional locations in Baku and one in Sumgait are currently under development. Radius offers a wide range of automotive services, including tyre fitting, wheel alignment, tyre hotel (seasonal tyre storage) and numerous other specialised tyre services."

Radius has extensive experience of representing leading international tyre brands and has the customer support capabilities to align with the Vredestein brand’s premium positioning. Its direct relationships with customers and focus on retail sales will support the rapid rollout of the Vredestein brand and help build awareness of its products in Azerbaijan.

Yves Pouliquen, Vice President, Commercial EMEA, at Apollo Tyres Ltd, commented: “Entering Azerbaijan is an important step in our wider European growth strategy, extending the Vredestein brand’s reach and creating opportunities to serve new customers. Radius brings local market expertise, an established retail presence and a clear understanding of the brand. Together, we aim to build a strong, long-term presence in the market, supported by expert advice and high standards of customer service.”

"The launch of Vredestein in Azerbaijan represents a significant step in expanding the brand's footprint across key growth markets. With its rich European heritage, advanced technology, and proven performance credentials, Vredestein is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of Azerbaijani consumers,” said Angelo Nigli Shelton, Head of Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia & Turkey at Apollo Tyres Ltd. We are proud to embark on this journey with Radius, a highly respected partner whose extensive market knowledge and commitment to customer excellence make them the ideal representative for Vredestein in Azerbaijan. Together, we are confident in creating a strong premium proposition for motorists across the country."

Elnur Mammadov, Director at Radius, commented: “Radius’s fundamental strategic commitment is to make globally recognised tyre brands and world-class specialised automotive services accessible to Azerbaijani car owners over the long term. We are particularly proud to welcome Vredestein to our brand portfolio. We firmly believe that these products, representing a unique fusion of advanced technology and distinctive design, will offer Azerbaijani drivers an exceptional combination of driving pleasure and safety.”