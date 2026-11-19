Azerbaijan has rejected recent statements by French officials concerning the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan, pointing to Paris's one-sided approach and its use of politically motivated narratives.

This was stated by the spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, commenting on the relevant statements by the French side.

"Such a selective approach, one-sided assessments and France's continued reliance on politically motivated narratives do not contribute to advancing the peace agenda in the region," he noted.

Commenting on France's criticism of the anti-terrorist measures undertaken by Azerbaijan in September 2023, Hajizada stressed that the operation was aimed at ending the illegal military presence and activities of Armenia's armed forces and related structures on Azerbaijan's sovereign territories, restoring the constitutional order, and ensuring the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He called unacceptable the attempts to present these measures as a violation of international law while ignoring decades of occupation, ethnic cleansing and violations of the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis.

Hajizada also rejected the French side's use of the definition "arbitrarily detained" with regard to individuals who are or were subject to legal proceedings in Azerbaijan. According to him, these individuals were charged with or convicted of grave crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and terrorism. Their cases were considered in accordance with Azerbaijan's legislation and the country's applicable international obligations.

"Any attempts from outside to demand the release of individuals convicted of grave war crimes are incompatible with the principle of the rule of law," the Foreign Ministry representative stated.

He also rejected claims about the destruction or deliberate alteration of cultural and religious heritage sites in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, stressing that their protection and restoration remain among the country's priorities.

In this regard, Hajizada drew attention to the facts of the destruction and appropriation of Azerbaijani cultural and religious heritage, including mosques, cemeteries and historical monuments, during the years-long occupation by Armenia.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry representative stated that the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from their homes in Armenia and in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including their right to a safe and dignified return, must be taken into account to an equal degree.

Hajizada also criticized the human rights and governance situation in France. In particular, he pointed to concerns over the use of force by law enforcement agencies against demonstrators, including minors, as well as the progress of investigations into alleged police misconduct.

Moreover, he mentioned trials and anti-corruption investigations involving French political figures, noting that such circumstances raise questions about the transparency and accountability of the authorities to society.

In conclusion, Hajizada called on the government of France to abandon its biased approach and refrain from interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs.