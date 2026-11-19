U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is looking forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to journalists from the White House press pool, Trump made the statement at the plenary session of the leaders of the economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen.

On November 19, Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping will hold a trilateral meeting. As Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov noted, this will be the first contact between the three leaders in such a format.