U.S. President Donald Trump said he has excellent relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

At the start of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the head of the American administration called him his friend.

"Who is this? This is my friend," Trump noted with a smile as he walked toward the Russian leader at the beginning of the meeting. "Glad to see you," the American president emphasized twice while shaking hands with his Russian counterpart.

"We have had excellent relations for many years, we have known each other for a long time," the head of the White House said at the meeting with the president of the Russian Federation.

The brief meeting of the two leaders is taking place ahead of a trilateral meeting with the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Source: TASS