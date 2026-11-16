 Rules for outdoor work in windy weather to change in Azerbaijan | 1news.az
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Rules for outdoor work in windy weather to change in Azerbaijan

1news Staff13:45 - Today
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Rules for outdoor work in windy weather to change in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law amending the Labor Code.

Under the amendments, windy weather is officially included in the list of adverse weather conditions along with severe frost and heat. The new rules will apply to employees working at open worksites, including work on various installations and structures.

The amendments legally enshrine workers' right to suspend work and to be given breaks during strong winds.

Requirements for the operation of ground-based lifting cranes are specified separately. According to the new note, when wind force ranges from 6 to 8 points, work with cranes on land will be permitted only if this is expressly allowed by the technical passport of the specific equipment. If wind speed exceeds 8 points, all types of work using such cranes must be halted immediately, regardless of their technical specifications.

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