Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will accept the invitation to take part in the G20 summit, which will be held in Miami.

"It is a great honor to receive such an invitation, and naturally, I will take part. Not only Armenia has been invited, but other countries as well. Azerbaijan has also been invited. Kazakhstan too. Russia is a member of the G20. I will definitely take part; at the moment the remaining issues are at the stage of working discussion, I cannot provide many details right now," he told journalists during a briefing.

The United States holds the G20 presidency in 2026. The final event in the U.S. within the framework of this association will be the summit, which will be held on December 14-15 in the vicinity of Miami (Florida).