Today Vietnam is a dynamically developing state of Southeast Asia, and Azerbaijan is a key logistics and energy hub of the South Caucasus.

As AZERTAC reports, President Ilham Aliyev said this in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

"By joining efforts, we will be able to enter new markets, implement joint projects, and create additional opportunities for business and investment. Undoubtedly, our cooperation has enormous creative potential capable of bringing tangible benefits to our countries and peoples," the head of our state emphasized.