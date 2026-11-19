Three candidates will take part in the FIFA presidential election - PHOTO
Former head of the Japan Football Association Kozo Tashima and head of the French Football Federation Philippe Diallo will be rivals of the current president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Gianni Infantino in the election.
This was reported by the FIFA press service.
The election of the organization's head will take place on March 18 in Morocco.
The candidacies were submitted to the electoral committee for review and a decision on their admission to participate in the election. According to the FIFA statutes and the electoral calendar, FIFA member associations will be notified of the list of nominated and admitted candidates no later than February 18.
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