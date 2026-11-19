The number of students in Azerbaijan's general education institutions has decreased compared with the previous academic year.

As Oxu.Az reports, this was announced by the State Statistics Committee.

According to the data, the decline was recorded particularly in rural schools. Thus, in the 2025/2026 academic year, 1 million 96.8 thousand students studied in the country's urban schools, and 577.9 thousand students in rural schools.

For comparison, let us note that in the 2024/2025 academic year there were 1 million 98.4 thousand students in urban schools and 596.7 thousand students in rural schools.

Thus, over one academic year, the number of students in urban schools decreased by 1,600, and in rural schools by 18,800.

Overall, across the country, the number of students in general education institutions decreased by 20,400 compared with the previous academic year.