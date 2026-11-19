PASHA Bank brought together financial institutions, development partners, and business representatives to discuss financing for strategic investment projects in Azerbaijan.

The event, titled “Financing Azerbaijan’s Local Investment Projects through International Financial Institutions and Development Partners,” covered syndicated lending, the roles of international financial institutions (IFIs) and development finance institutions (DFIs), as well as cooperation between local and international financial institutions.

Opening remarks were delivered by Bahruz Naghiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of PASHA Bank, and Murad Suleymanov, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer. They highlighted Azerbaijan’s investment potential, ongoing economic reforms, and the importance of expanding businesses’ access to long-term financing.

Elman Eminov, Group Chief Economist at PASHA Holding, presented an overview of Azerbaijan’s macroeconomic outlook, investment climate, and growth trends. Mirsayyad Mahmudov, Head of Financial Institutions at PASHA Bank, outlined financing opportunities for investment projects planned across Azerbaijan.

The program also featured presentations on projects across several strategic sectors. Elnur Aliyev, Group Chief Financial Officer at AgroDairy, discussed the company’s projects and initiatives in agriculture and food security in his presentation, “Investing in Azerbaijan’s Food Security: Overview of Large-Scale Projects.”

Vugar Akhundov, Group Chief Financial Officer at PASHA Real Estate, presented the company’s areas of operation, development strategy, and operating model.

Azerbaijan Green Energy Company (AGEC) delivered a presentation on renewable energy projects, covering Azerbaijan’s green energy agenda, ongoing projects, and investment opportunities in the sector.

A panel discussion moderated by Kamil Allahverdiyev, Director of the Treasury Department at PASHA Bank, examined financing opportunities for local investment projects. It brought together representatives of LBBW, Nuqi Digital Wealth Ltd, Moonwake Investment, and Veyseloglu Group of Companies.

PASHA Bank continues to expand local businesses’ access to long-term financing, strengthen cooperation with international financial institutions, and help finance projects of strategic importance to Azerbaijan’s economy.