The social network Instagram has rolled out a new feature that allows Stories to be edited after they have been posted.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced it, noting that users had long been asking for the option.

For 15 minutes after posting, users can now fix text, change the music and edit stickers and drawings without deleting the story and without losing the views, likes and replies it has already received.

"If you've ever spotted a typo right after posting a Story, this feature is for you. You can now edit text, music, stickers and drawings for 15 minutes after posting, without losing views, likes and replies. A lot of users have been asking for this for a long time, so I'm glad we've finally added it," A. Mosseri said.

The change is meant to make working with Stories easier and to spare users from having to delete and repost because of small mistakes or changes.