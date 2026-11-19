An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Tbilisi, in the Ponichala district, in one of the high-rise buildings.

This was reported by the Emergency Management Service of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the agency, the explosion was presumably caused by a gas leak. The incident occurred at approximately 09:00 local time (08:00 Moscow time). All of the injured have been taken to the hospital. For safety reasons, rescuers temporarily evacuated the building's residents.

The Imedi television company reports that the explosion occurred in an apartment where a person with disabilities lived. According to the victim, on the evening of November 18 he tried to turn on the gas stove but was unable to do so. On the morning of November 19 he tried again, after which there was a bang.

The rescue operation at the scene is continuing.