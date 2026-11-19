Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and U.S. leader Donald Trump adopted a declaration on peace following a trilateral meeting in China.

The document was published on the Kremlin's website.

"The heads of the three states had a detailed exchange of views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security," the declaration states.

In the document, the representatives of Russia, China, and the United States expressed their commitment to reforming the UN, announced plans to increase the production and supply of petroleum refining products, and also reaffirmed their commitment to the principle of consent of states and to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks.

On November 19, in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, the first-ever trilateral meeting of the leaders of China, the United States, and Russia took place. The talks were held at the state residence "Qilin Shanzhuang," named after the "Chinese unicorn" — a symbol of longevity and prosperity. They lasted 1.5 hours.