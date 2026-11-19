Yerevan expects investments from OAO Russian Railways (RZD) to ensure the competitiveness of the Armenian Railway (held in concession by the South Caucasus Railway, a subsidiary of RZD), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing at the government.

He allowed that this issue would also be discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia (Pashinyan will visit Russia three times in December — on the 3rd, 11th, and 22nd, ed.).

"The question that needs to be answered now is the following: the Armenian Railway needs large investments for modernization. When the head of RZD came, I said that we need specific answers, and a working group has been formed for this. In fact, there is only one question — whether RZD is ready to invest in the necessary amount in order to raise the Armenian railways to the required level of competitiveness. If they are ready, that is very good. If not, then Armenia must find new investors," Pashinyan said.

The first meeting of the Armenian-Russian working group on railway communication issues took place in Yerevan on November 17.

The topic of the expediency of the concession agreement with OAO RZD (which manages Armenia's railway through its subsidiary, the South Caucasus Railway) was first raised in February 2026, when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that "Russian management of the railways deprives Armenia of strategic positions and competitive advantages." Later, he proposed that Moscow consider the possibility of transferring the concession to a friendly third country, naming Kazakhstan among the potential options.

In turn, in October, during a visit to Yerevan, the head of Russian Railways (RZD) Oleg Belozerov stated that the Russian side is open to dialogue with the Armenian government and to a joint assessment of the effectiveness of the concession agreement.

Source: Sputnik Armenia