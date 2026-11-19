The Western Azerbaijan Community deeply regrets yet another manifestation of a biased attitude toward Azerbaijan at the hearings held on November 18 at the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the U.S. Congress.

This is stated in the Community's statement.

It is reported that the Community had previously sharply criticized the hostile attitude toward Azerbaijan, the disregard for the violated rights of Azerbaijanis, and discrimination on religious grounds demonstrated at the hearings of the aforementioned Commission. In addition, concern was expressed over the biased anti-Azerbaijani activities of the organization Christian Solidarity International, whose representatives also took part in the hearings.

"Unfortunately, the current hearings have become a continuation of the previous biased approach. Voicing accusations against Azerbaijan at the event while completely ignoring the rights of Western Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia, the issue of their return to their native lands, as well as the destroyed cultural and religious heritage, is an obvious manifestation of double standards."

Presenting the issues not from the standpoint of historical justice and international law, but on the basis of religious solidarity, casts serious doubt on the objectivity of organizations that claim to work in the field of human rights protection.

The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the Tom Lantos Commission and the organization Christian Solidarity International to abandon their biased approach and double standards.

"We also call on the Tom Lantos Commission to invite representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community to future hearings devoted to our region and to give them the opportunity to present their position," the Community's statement says.