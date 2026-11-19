The government of Armenia is ready to discuss with Tehran a project to build an oil refinery geared toward processing Iranian raw materials, provided there are no sanctions threats.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made the statement on November 19 at a briefing following a meeting of the cabinet of ministers.

According to the head of the Armenian government, the key obstacle to implementing the initiative remains the issue of secondary sanctions, which is why Yerevan intends to consult in advance with Washington and Brussels. Pashinyan noted that if this issue is resolved positively, the Armenian side is interested in building the plant, and Iran has expressed similar readiness.

The prime minister also recalled that in 2023–2024 Yerevan had already tried to arrange the purchase of the necessary equipment from Western companies, but was refused.

“We were told that they could not sell us the equipment because, if it were used to process Iranian oil, the manufacturers themselves would fall under sanctions. If this problem can be solved, the project could be discussed,” Pashinyan said.

Source: Sputnik Armenia