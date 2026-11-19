Russia is ready to continue trilateral talks on settling the conflict with Ukraine, but has not set any deadlines. This was stated to journalists by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

«As for the timeframes, we have not set these timeframes. We are ready to continue this dialogue, but we have not set any timeframes,» the Russian president said.

He reported that the United States is persistently asking Russia to agree to the participation of Ukraine's European allies in the talks on settling the conflict.

Source: TASS