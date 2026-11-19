President Ilham Aliyev arrived on November 19 on an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

An honor guard was lined up at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in honor of the head of our state.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Minister of Justice of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Hoang Thanh Tung and other officials.