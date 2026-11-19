In many countries of the WHO European Region, including the states of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, the usual antibiotics are ceasing to work against dangerous hospital infections.

That is the finding of a joint analysis by the WHO Regional Office for Europe and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, 1news.az reports citing the UN News Service.

Two bacteria are involved: Klebsiella pneumoniae and Acinetobacter. In roughly half the countries that provided data, at least half of the samples of these bacteria found in seriously ill patients proved resistant to key antibiotics.

In 21 of 43 countries, half or more of the Klebsiella samples were resistant to third-generation cephalosporins. In 10 countries the same resistance has already been recorded to carbapenems, the antibiotics used for severe infections. For Acinetobacter, resistance to these drugs was found in 21 of 38 countries.

The situation is made worse by the fact that many countries lack monitoring systems and laboratory testing. Of the 51 countries for which data are available, 16 have no single national system for tracking antibiotic resistance. As a result, doctors often have to prescribe treatment without knowing which drug will work.

Although 94% of the countries in the region have national plans to fight antimicrobial resistance or are revising them, only 40% fund those plans and regularly assess the results.

WHO is calling on countries to invest in laboratories, strengthen infection prevention in hospitals, cut the unwarranted use of antibiotics and make the necessary drugs available.