Italy fines Meta €805 million for accessing users' photos and videos without consent

The Italian data protection authority has fined Meta €805 million ($887 million) for accessing Android users' photos and videos without their consent or notification.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Reuters citing a statement from the regulator.

According to the agency, the company gained access to the files through a Facebook app feature that offered users the option to publish content from their personal galleries.

Meta has been ordered to disable this feature by default within 60 days and to request separate consent for its use. The company did not promptly provide a comment to the agency.

The investigation began in 2025 and did not concern the possible use of these materials to train artificial intelligence models. Meta denied such a practice.

The regulator also reserved the right to separately review the feature launched in 2026 for processing the contents of user galleries in the cloud.

According to the agency, the fine amounts to about 0.47% of Meta's global revenue.