On the night of Saturday, Iran carried out a major operation against "violating vessels" in the Strait of Hormuz and against American aircraft, the Iranian state broadcasting company reported, citing a military source.



"One of Iran's most intense and varied offensive and defensive military operations against violating vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz and American aircraft was carried out over the past 24 hours," the state broadcaster quoted the source as saying.



According to him, the combined scenarios of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) aimed at disrupting Iranian control over the strait have been neutralized, and the plan for tankers to pass in a convoy under the cover of American fighter jets and ships has failed.



The source also claims that most of the neighboring Persian Gulf countries and major European and American companies in the region, amid the weakening of the Pentagon's capabilities to ensure security, are seeking to distance themselves from the United States and build new, independent security arrangements.