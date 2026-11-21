Nearly 800 people have been evacuated in northern France due to flooding caused by a rise in the level of a river after heavy rains.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by French media with reference to local authorities.

"The water level in the Canche River in the Pas-de-Calais department has reached its maximum and will remain high on Saturday, November 21. About 800 people have been evacuated since Thursday due to the flooding," the department reported.

In addition, about 800 homes have been flooded, and 170 homes have been left without electricity.

It is noted that on Saturday the second-highest, orange danger level was introduced due to the flooding.