At the conference of the 128 states parties to the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), which concluded on Saturday, November 21, in Geneva, diplomats were unable to agree on a specific mandate for negotiations on a legally binding ban on particularly dangerous autonomous weapons systems.

These are the so-called killer robots, capable of independently making decisions on the use of lethal force.



Nongovernmental organizations, including Stop Killer Robots, called the outcome of the meeting a disappointing result based on the lowest common denominator. The conference ended in the early hours of the morning after many hours of nighttime discussions.



Nearly 100 countries spoke in favor of starting negotiations on a legally binding ban on fully autonomous weapons capable of killing without a human giving the final order to open fire.

The granting of such a mandate was opposed by the world's largest arms manufacturers — the United States, Russia and Israel. The United States is the world's largest military power and one of the leaders in the development of artificial intelligence technologies.



Earlier, the United States and Russia had already secured a softening of the draft international agreement on autonomous weapons, The Washington Post reported. Diplomats from the two countries removed from the draft agreement on weapons with artificial intelligence a provision on the verification of targets by a human.

Now government experts are to discuss additional elements of a possible agreement until 2028 and present proposals on whether it should henceforth be formalized as a legally binding treaty.



At the meeting in Geneva, specific regulatory measures were not yet under discussion. Participants discussed only the question of whether negotiations or further consultations should begin and within what framework they could take place.



Source: DW