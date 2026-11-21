On November 21, a meeting between the First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, and the First Lady of Vietnam, Ngo Phuong Ly, took place at the Heritage House in Hanoi.

As AZERTAC reports, at the Heritage House located in Hanoi's Old Quarter, built in the 19th century and reflecting the features of traditional residential architecture and the way of life of merchants, Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva were provided with information about handicraft items belonging to Vietnam's cultural heritage.

The First Lady of Azerbaijan and her daughters watched a Vietnamese tea ceremony.

Then a demonstration was given of the traditional performing art of Ca Trù, which dates back to the 11th century and is included in UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. It combines poetry, music, and theatrical performance. The leading roles are performed by female singers accompanied by a three-stringed musical instrument and a drum.

Afterwards, a symbol of Vietnam — the national costume Áo Dài — was presented. Made from traditional silk fabrics and decorated with patterns and embroidery, the national costumes belong to various periods of Vietnam's history.

In conclusion, a sample of Vietnamese calligraphic art was presented to the First Lady of Azerbaijan.