Meat prices have risen in Azerbaijan
Beef has become more expensive in some regions of Azerbaijan.
Thus, prices at the markets in Imishli and Beylagan have risen by 2–3 manats.
As 1news.az reports with reference to Bizim.media, if previously a kilogram of beef was offered for 15–16 manats, now its cost is 18–19 manats. At present, cattle meat in the regions is sold at 14–15 manats per kilogram, lamb meat at 22–23 manats, and mutton at 19 manats.
It is expected that this price increase will soon be reflected in the capital's markets and stores as well.
In Baku, beef prices depend on the type of meat and the place of sale, since bone-in meat, boneless meat, as well as the thigh and tenderloin parts have different prices.
Last week, the following meat prices were observed in the capital:
Bone-in beef (1 kg): 17–19 manats
Boneless beef (1 kg): 21–23 manats
Bone-in beef brisket (1 kg): 15–16 manats
Ground beef (1 kg): 15–19 manats
Beef thigh (1 kg): 21–22 manats
Beef tenderloin (1 kg): 37–40 manats
Overall, in Baku the cost of one kilogram of beef varies from 17 to 23 manats depending on the category.