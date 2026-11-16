Meat prices have risen in Azerbaijan

Beef has become more expensive in some regions of Azerbaijan.

Thus, prices at the markets in Imishli and Beylagan have risen by 2–3 manats.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Bizim.media, if previously a kilogram of beef was offered for 15–16 manats, now its cost is 18–19 manats. At present, cattle meat in the regions is sold at 14–15 manats per kilogram, lamb meat at 22–23 manats, and mutton at 19 manats.

It is expected that this price increase will soon be reflected in the capital's markets and stores as well.

In Baku, beef prices depend on the type of meat and the place of sale, since bone-in meat, boneless meat, as well as the thigh and tenderloin parts have different prices.

Last week, the following meat prices were observed in the capital:

Bone-in beef (1 kg): 17–19 manats

Boneless beef (1 kg): 21–23 manats

Bone-in beef brisket (1 kg): 15–16 manats

Ground beef (1 kg): 15–19 manats

Beef thigh (1 kg): 21–22 manats

Beef tenderloin (1 kg): 37–40 manats

Overall, in Baku the cost of one kilogram of beef varies from 17 to 23 manats depending on the category.