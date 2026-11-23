Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has turned to King Philippe for the fourth time with a request to accept his resignation.

This was reported by the RTBF television channel.

Despite the fact that the likelihood of the head of government stepping down increased after his previous visit to the palace on November 16, a final decision is not yet guaranteed. Repeated requests to resign are part of Belgian political practice and are used to put pressure on opponents within the ruling coalition.

De Wever had previously appealed to the monarch amid disagreements within the coalition over the budget. King Philippe twice refused to accept the prime minister's resignation, giving him additional time to reach agreements.