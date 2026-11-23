U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for working together with Washington and for his contribution to creating the conditions for launching the practical implementation of the TRIPP project.

This was stated in Trump's video address on the occasion of the official start of the project.

"I want to thank once again Prime Minister Pashinyan and his colleague, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, for working together with us and for making this day possible, as well as for generously nominating me for the Nobel Peace Prize," the American president said.

Trump also noted the role of both leaders in advancing the peace agenda and ending the years-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the practical implementation of TRIPP, the U.S. president emphasized that the project and the creation of a new company for its development will open up additional trade routes for freight and energy flows, as well as passenger transportation throughout the region.

Trump stated that the United States is committed to ensuring the success of the project.

As a reminder, on August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP).