The flag of Azerbaijan flying in Shusha, Fuzuli, and Lachin is a matter of pride for Turkey as well.

Just as we shared the joy of victory in Karabakh together, with the same determination we will work for the sake of peace and prosperity in the Caucasus.

This idea is contained in the address of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the participants of the International Caucasus Congress being held in the Turkish city of Igdir.

The message of the head of the Turkish state notes that with the opening of the Zangezur corridor, not only will transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic be strengthened, but a new connecting link between Turkey and the Turkic world will also emerge.

"Throughout history, Turkey has shared both the sorrows and the joys of the Caucasus region. Drawing strength from our common history, we strive to pass on to future generations a region where peace and stability prevail," Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized.

He also noted once again that thanks to the Shusha Declaration, signed jointly with President Ilham Aliyev on the basis of the "One nation, two states" concept, relations between the two countries have reached the level of alliance.

Source: AZERTAC