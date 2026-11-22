Starting November 22, 2026, a visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and Jordan enters into force for citizens of both countries holding ordinary civil passports.

As 1news.az was told at the State Migration Service (SMS) of Azerbaijan, this decision was made as part of strengthening cooperation between the two states and with the aim of developing tourism ties.

Under the new rules, holders of valid ordinary civil passports of Azerbaijan and Jordan may enter the territory of the other country, leave it, and transit through it without obtaining a visa. The permitted period of stay is no more than 90 days within each 180-day period.

Let us note that foreigners temporarily staying on the territory of Azerbaijan for more than 15 days must be registered at their place of stay in accordance with the requirements of the Migration Code. Along with this, if there are grounds provided for by law, foreigners may, before the expiration of the period of temporary stay, extend it or obtain a temporary residence permit at ASAN xidmət centers or remotely, by going to the "Electronic Services" section on the official website of the SMS.