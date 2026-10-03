 Trump promises to secure the death penalty for certain groups of criminals | 1news.az
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Trump promises to secure the death penalty for certain groups of criminals

1news Staff09:35 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Trump promises to secure the death penalty for certain groups of criminals

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised that if the Republican Party wins the midterm congressional elections, the death penalty will be introduced in the country for major drug traffickers.


"We will introduce the death penalty for major drug dealers, human traffickers and for anyone who kills a police officer," he said, speaking before supporters in the state of Alabama.

On September 30, at a prison in Nashville (Tennessee), Christa Pike, convicted of murder, was given two doses of a lethal injection, but she remained alive, while the executioners encountered difficulties and used up seven needles. Earlier, lawyers had pointed out that the woman suffers from thrombocytosis, in which the administration of the drug can lead to the formation of blood clots and additional suffering.

Pike was to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years. After the failure, the state's governor, Bill Lee, ordered an investigation and canceled another execution that was to take place in 2026.

Source: TASS

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