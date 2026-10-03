In central Moscow, an Azerbaijani suffered three stab wounds after a conflict in a restaurant

In central Moscow, a restaurant patron was stabbed in the stomach.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by mk.ru.

The incident took place on the evening of October 1 at an establishment on Nikolskaya Street not far from the "Lubyanka" metro station. According to sources, two men quarreled, and as a result one stabbed the other with a knife.

It later emerged that the conflict between the patrons arose when an Azerbaijani, who was relaxing in the restaurant together with his brother, began talking loudly. This displeased a group of four men at the neighboring table. They decided to wait until the brothers went outside and then reprimand them.

The men reacted aggressively to the request to behave more quietly. A verbal altercation began, which quickly escalated into a fight. Not only fists but also a bladed weapon were used. As a result, the 35-year-old native of Azerbaijan received about three stab wounds, including a wound to the stomach.

The victim is currently under the supervision of doctors. The circumstances of what happened are being established.