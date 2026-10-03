Erdogan opens the "Azerbaijan" boulevard in Sanliurfa

The "Azerbaijan" boulevard has been put into operation in the Turkish city of Sanliurfa.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this at the opening ceremony of the Sanliurfa city hospital.

"Today, in addition to the city hospital and connecting roads, we are also opening the 2.5-kilometer-long "Azerbaijan" boulevard with a multilevel interchange," Erdogan stated.

According to him, the new facility should help reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The Turkish president also thanked the ministry and the contracting organizations that took part in the construction of the interchange.