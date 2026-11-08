 Turkish fans attack a boxer with Azerbaijani roots in the ring in Istanbul | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Turkish fans attack a boxer with Azerbaijani roots in the ring in Istanbul

1news Staff11:25 - Today
Turkish fans attack a boxer with Azerbaijani roots in the ring in Istanbul

The fight for the vacant WBC Silver super heavyweight belt between Turkey's Umut Chamkiran and the French boxer Murad Aliyev, who according to media reports has Azerbaijani roots, ended in a mass brawl.

Aliyev won on points, after which he made a gesture toward the stands that spectators took as insulting. Fans broke through onto the ring and attacked the winner, and the scuffle spread through the entire arena.

The fight took place on Saturday evening, Nov. 7, at Istanbul's Ulker Sports Arena in the Atashehir district. The Turkish press judged the twelve rounds an even contest right up to the final bell: Chamkiran stepped up the pressure toward the end, but the judges gave the win to Aliyev. Some spectators on social media called the bout boring, but it came to be discussed for quite another reason.

For Chamkiran the defeat was the first of his career. The 37-year-old boxer, a professional since 2013, had won all 25 of his previous fights, 23 of them by knockout, and had counted on a win bringing him closer to a world title bout. He prepared for the fight at home in Tunceli, and said before it that his only goal was victory. Aliyev, a two-time WBC International Silver titleholder, came into the fight with 15 wins and one defeat.

Immediately after the decision was announced, Aliyev went to the ropes and, facing the stands, made a gesture toward his groin. The video spread across social media. The newspaper Sozcu called his behavior mocking and provocative. Several fans broke through the security cordon, climbed over the ropes and threw themselves at the boxer. According to a number of outlets, Aliyev was beaten. Members of both fighters' teams, security staff and officials were drawn into the fight. The international channel ProBox TV, which was broadcasting the bout, also reported the mass brawl.

The scuffle quickly moved beyond the ring and spread to various parts of the arena. Video shows people chasing one another and hurling chairs. Those who tried to separate the fighters ended up in the middle of the melee themselves. According to the outlet Haber Ege, the exact nature of the gesture and all the stages of the brawl have yet to be established by independent sources.

The American portal TotalProSports describes the start of the conflict differently. By its account, after the final bell Aliyev tried to embrace his opponent, but Chamkiran refused, the boxers began exchanging words, and the Turkish athlete punched Aliyev in the face. Aliyev responded, the referee tried to separate them, and then trainers, fans and staff joined the fight.

The WBC said the evening was organized by Ahmet Oner's company Arena Boxing together with RMO Boxing and ProBox TV. Among the organizers was also Birol Topuz, Chamkiran's longtime promoter. Turkish journalists are asking how fans were able to reach the ring unimpeded, whether there were enough security staff and whether coordination with the police had been arranged in advance. The organizers have so far made no comment on what happened. Nor is it known whether the WBC will examine the incident.

Aliyev was born in 1995 in Moscow. At the age of six he moved with his family to France, where he was granted political refugee status, and French citizenship after he came of age. His father was also a boxer. For the French national team Aliyev won silver at the 2019 European Games and competed at the Tokyo Olympics. There he was disqualified in the quarterfinal for a head butt, and in protest sat for about an hour on the ring. The French side insisted at the time that the referee had made a mistake.

The Turkish press has described Aliyev in different ways. Sozcu and most outlets refer to him as a French boxer, while SON TV ran a headline about an "Azerbaijani boxer" whose gesture threw everything into chaos. This framing has emerged against the backdrop of tension between Baku and Ankara over new school uniform requirements in Azerbaijan that banned elements of religious dress for pupils. The decision drew a wave of criticism in Turkey. Oktay Saral, chief adviser to the Turkish president, publicly called on Baku to reverse it, and in Azerbaijan this was seen as interference in the country's internal affairs. In late October Saral left his post, by his own account at Erdogan's instruction.

In some Turkish headlines Murad Aliyev remained a Frenchman. In others, published in the same hours, he became an Azerbaijani.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 1news.aze (@1news.aze)

Share:
956

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

Politics

Erdogan arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Politics

Turkey's Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Society

On Victory Day, a press tour of Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media

Turkish fans attack a boxer with Azerbaijani roots in the ring in Istanbul

Press Council: Azerbaijani journalists also contributed to achieving the Victory

“Victory is a trust entrusted to us by our martyrs and veterans” — Elvin Huseynov on Life FM

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

False statements attributed to Azerbaijan's president are being spread in the Turkish segment of social media - PHOTO

Consular section of Azerbaijan's embassy in Canada to be closed for two days

Star shower over Azerbaijan: when and how to observe the Leonid meteor shower

Minimum subsistence level in Azerbaijan to rise next year

Latest news

In Poland, mass shooting suspect may have killed three relatives

Today, 14:15

Erdogan arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Today, 13:50

Zakir Hasanov congratulates the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army on Victory Day

Today, 13:48

Turkey's Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

Today, 13:25

Tokayev: Azerbaijan's policy of strengthening peace in the South Caucasus is gaining support worldwide

Today, 13:10

Ilham Aliyev thanks Pakistan's prime minister for Victory Day congratulations

Today, 13:05

President: We must be so strong that it would never occur to anyone to harm Azerbaijan!

Today, 12:45

President Ilham Aliyev: The social and political stability prevailing in Azerbaijan today can rarely be found in today's world

Today, 12:45

The location of the Victory Museum in Khankendi has been revealed

Today, 12:35

Turkey's president departs for Azerbaijan

Today, 12:30

President: The ideology of Azerbaijanism is the philosophy underlying all our successes

Today, 12:30

President: In the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people demonstrated their moral qualities to the whole world

Today, 12:15

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

Today, 12:05

On Victory Day, a press tour of Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media

Today, 12:00

Pakistan's prime minister considers November 8 a historic testament to the courage of the Azerbaijani people

Today, 11:43

Turkish fans attack a boxer with Azerbaijani roots in the ring in Istanbul

Today, 11:25

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

Today, 11:00

Press Council: Azerbaijani journalists also contributed to achieving the Victory

Today, 10:40

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan's victory is the embodiment of our people's unity

Today, 10:20

“Victory is a trust entrusted to us by our martyrs and veterans” — Elvin Huseynov on Life FM

Today, 10:00
All news