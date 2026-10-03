 Hawaii's famous Holei Sea Arch has collapsed | 1news.az
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Hawaii's famous Holei Sea Arch has collapsed

1news Staff20:50 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Hawaii's famous Holei Sea Arch has collapsed

The famous Holei Sea Arch, which had towered over the Pacific Ocean for more than five centuries, has collapsed in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

This was reported by the U.S. National Park Service. The arch, about 27 meters high, was located on the southern coast of the island of Hawaii and was one of the park's well-known natural landmarks.

According to the park, the arch was still in place as recently as September 23, but by the evening of September 27 it had already collapsed. The exact time of the collapse is unknown. It is possible that it occurred during the period when the park was temporarily closed because of tropical storm Nolo.

Experts note that the coastline in this area had shown signs of instability for several years. The cliffs were damaged during the earthquakes that accompanied the 2018 eruption of Kilauea, and later heavy surf had already destroyed part of the arch's base.

The arch formed approximately 550 years ago as a result of the erosion of an ancient lava flow. Waves gradually washed away the volcanic rock, creating a natural vault.

Following the collapse, the park administration once again urged visitors not to approach the edges of unstable coastal cliffs.

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