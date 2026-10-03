 Russia has called on foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv and promised to continue massive strikes | 1news.az
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Russia has called on foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv and promised to continue massive strikes

1news Staff22:00 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Russia has called on foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv and promised to continue massive strikes

Russia stated that it will continue massive strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, and called on foreign citizens, including staff of diplomatic missions, to leave the Ukrainian capital.

The corresponding statement was distributed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

The ministry stated that the Russian military will continue to carry out "massive retaliatory strikes" on facilities on the territory of Ukraine. Foreign citizens and staff of diplomatic missions were urged to refrain from staying in Kyiv and from traveling to Ukraine.

The statement came amid intensifying attacks on the transport infrastructure of the Ukrainian capital.

On October 3, the Northern Bridge across the Dnipro was damaged as a result of a Russian strike. Traffic on it was partially suspended due to damage to the roadway and the trolleybus contact network.

Over the previous two days, the Southern Bridge was also struck several times, which led to restrictions on traffic between the two banks of Kyiv.

According to the Associated Press, at least six people were killed in Ukraine over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian attacks. Five of them died in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region, and more than 40 people were injured.

Moscow says it is striking military and related facilities. Kyiv accuses Russia of attacks on civilian infrastructure.

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